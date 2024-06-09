Ark Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $157.37 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $157.37 million and $46.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000820 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001893 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,365,402 coins and its circulating supply is 181,367,076 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

