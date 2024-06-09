ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) versus PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Head to Head Survey

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) and PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARQ and PURE Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ARQ alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $100.12 million 2.24 -$12.25 million ($0.27) -23.07 PURE Bioscience $1.87 million 4.49 -$3.96 million ($0.06) -1.25

PURE Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PURE Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ARQ has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PURE Bioscience has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of PURE Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ARQ and PURE Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A PURE Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ARQ and PURE Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -8.15% -4.65% -3.51% PURE Bioscience -194.80% -717.03% -326.30%

Summary

ARQ beats PURE Bioscience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARQ

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About PURE Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

PURE Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds. It offers SDC-based disinfecting and sanitizing products, including PURE Hard Surface, a food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant; PURE Control, a food contact processing aid for fresh produce and raw poultry; PURE Multi-Purpose and Floor Cleaner Concentrate to clean various resilient surfaces, including floors, glass, and food contact surfaces; and PURE Multi-Purpose Hi-Foam Cleaner Concentrate to clean stainless steel equipment, resilient floors, walls, and painted surfaces. The company also provides Axen30, a hard surface disinfectant; Axenohl, an antimicrobial formulation for use as a raw material ingredient in the manufacturing of consumer and commercial disinfecting and sanitizing products; and SILVÉRION, an antimicrobial formulation that is used against bacteria, viruses, yeasts, and molds. PURE Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.