ATOR Protocol (ATOR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.19 Million

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. ATOR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.55 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 90,361,557.0582098 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 2.02075682 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $760,558.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

