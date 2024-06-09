Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.72. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,996,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

