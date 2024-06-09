Avalanche Hits One Day Trading Volume of $235.61 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $12.93 billion and $235.61 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.88 or 0.00047151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,604,208 coins and its circulating supply is 393,257,838 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

