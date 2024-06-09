AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $10.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share.

AVB has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

Shares of AVB opened at $197.21 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $200.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average of $183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

