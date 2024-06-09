Azora Capital LP Boosts Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Azora Capital LP boosted its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the quarter. First Foundation comprises 2.5% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 5.38% of First Foundation worth $29,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 38,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Foundation by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

First Foundation Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.69. 279,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,749. First Foundation Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $321.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.09%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

