Azora Capital LP Buys Shares of 13,845 Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Enfusion by 33.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enfusion by 680.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Enfusion by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

ENFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

ENFN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.62. 340,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,796. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Enfusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

