Azora Capital LP Has $13.01 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Azora Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 479,521 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,129,000 after buying an additional 495,584 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after buying an additional 261,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after buying an additional 795,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,869,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

ALLY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

