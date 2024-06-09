Azora Capital LP Has $20.76 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,386 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 226,012 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises about 1.8% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.62. 1,637,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.