Azora Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 134,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,236,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,920 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $65,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,231. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

