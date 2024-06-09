B. Riley Comments on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPWH. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPWH

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 4.0 %

SPWH stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.73. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,421 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 479,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.