Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$64.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNS. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.68.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$64.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.29. The firm has a market cap of C$79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.97%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

