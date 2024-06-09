Barclays Boosts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $116.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $107.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.50.

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

