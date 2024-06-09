Barclays Downgrades Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) to Equal Weight

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 63.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $148.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.35. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

