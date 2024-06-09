Barclays Trims SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Target Price to $129.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.00.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.90. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 51,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 143.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $16,757,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $168,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.