Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.53).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
