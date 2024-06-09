Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.53).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 501 ($6.42) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 480.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.64. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 384.15 ($4.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,277.27, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

