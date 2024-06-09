Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Barrett Business Services Stock Performance
Barrett Business Services shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 24th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, June 24th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 24th.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $265.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 120,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
