Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,532 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 3.8% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $59,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,216,000 after buying an additional 4,338,679 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. 25,928,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,708,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

