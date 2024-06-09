Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Has $20.40 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for 1.3% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $20,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $381,960,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,466 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,748,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,354,000 after acquiring an additional 679,582 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PulteGroup by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,432,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,261,000 after purchasing an additional 522,032 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $111.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

