Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,549 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,871. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.