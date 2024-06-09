Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 246,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 1.26% of USCB Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 3,600 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $40,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,864.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,469.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 3,600 shares of USCB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $40,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,732 shares in the company, valued at $459,864.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 44,389 shares of company stock worth $510,781. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USCB Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ USCB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.13. 18,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.38.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

