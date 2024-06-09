Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 100,578 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 104.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,578 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.30% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,176,360 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

