Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,406 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 924,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,967. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

