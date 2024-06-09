Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 239,613 Shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,613 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FinWise Bancorp were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,023,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FINW traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,476. The firm has a market cap of $129.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.