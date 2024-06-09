Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 25,362 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,362 shares during the period. Century Communities makes up approximately 1.7% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.91% of Century Communities worth $26,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st.
Century Communities Trading Down 2.9 %
Century Communities stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.26. 124,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.82.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.
Century Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
