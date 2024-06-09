BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.15

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.15 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 17.12 ($0.22). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 17.55 ($0.22), with a volume of 1,165,387 shares trading hands.
BATM Advanced Communications Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £76.55 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.15.
About BATM Advanced Communications
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.
