BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 147.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in BCE by 35.7% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. 1,266,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,169. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

