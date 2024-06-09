BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Buys $209,999.11 in Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Joyce Braden purchased 140,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,130.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BBAI opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $354.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.57. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

