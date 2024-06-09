BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group lowered BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

