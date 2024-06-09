Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25,494.80 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and approximately $25,494.80 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00077909 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011303 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.