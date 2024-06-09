BitShares Market Cap Reaches $8.64 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $99,651.33 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000820 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000662 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000679 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,420,361 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

