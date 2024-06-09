Bittensor Price Tops $365.37 on Top Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $26.54 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $365.37 or 0.00524775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,908,842 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,906,725. The last known price of Bittensor is 364.29928655 USD and is down -6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $33,177,555.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

