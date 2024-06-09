Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Bought by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,570.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,916,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,363. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

