BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $145.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

