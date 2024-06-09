BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.47

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and traded as low as $35.86. BNP Paribas shares last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 61,707 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BNP Paribas SA will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $2.4911 dividend. This is an increase from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.