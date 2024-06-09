BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

BWAY stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

