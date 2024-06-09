BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.66) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.06 million. On average, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,843,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after buying an additional 1,111,975 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.