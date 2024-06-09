Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

AVGO stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,406.64. 1,785,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,338.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,233.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $788.78 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40. The company has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

