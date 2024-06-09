Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $198.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $152.47 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

