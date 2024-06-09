Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Bought by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease makes up 0.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.5 %

BNL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 1,137,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.