Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Price Target at $44.42

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. TD Cowen lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $215,935,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 467.0% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,537 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $114,307,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,836,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,787 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after acquiring an additional 498,007 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $33.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

