Brokerages Set Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) PT at $30.33

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,660 shares of company stock worth $3,774,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at $38,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 62,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BOX by 27.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. BOX has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

