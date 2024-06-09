Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT at $249.73

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,584,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28,547.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $198.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.49. MarketAxess has a one year low of $195.01 and a one year high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.04.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

