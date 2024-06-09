Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT at $249.73

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.73.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $198.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.49. MarketAxess has a one year low of $195.01 and a one year high of $297.97. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.04.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.47%.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
