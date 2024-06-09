Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Price Target at $400.50

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $403.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
