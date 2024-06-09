Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Price Target at $400.50

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,283,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,867,000 after buying an additional 119,450 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,927,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,502,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $403.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

