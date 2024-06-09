Brokerages Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Price Target at C$18.83

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSI. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Pason Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

PSI opened at C$17.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$17.49.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Insider Activity at Pason Systems

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00. In other news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total transaction of C$357,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,855. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

