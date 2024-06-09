Brokerages Set Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price at $42.35

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Semtech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Semtech

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.18 on Friday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,084,000. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 2,039,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,267 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $311,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Semtech by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 77,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,000.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.