Brokerages Set Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) PT at $72.00

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $68.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. Stride has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

