Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Price Target at C$25.48

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get TELUS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on T

TELUS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.12 and a 12-month high of C$26.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.22.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 288.46%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.