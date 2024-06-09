BTIG Research Boosts FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Price Target to $11.00

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

FIP opened at $7.69 on Thursday. FTAI Infrastructure has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The company had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 53.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.